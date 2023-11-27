On farm testing of rice carried out

OTTONGKHUA, 26 Nov: A team of the Longding KVK, led by its Head A Kirankumar Singh, carried out on farm testing at the farmers’ fields in Ottongkhua village, where the Ranjit Sub-1 rice variety is cultivated.

During the visit, the team thoroughly checked the performance of the rice variety at one Mankai Wangsu’s field in Ottongkhua, on the way to Nokfen village.

“The team observed the performance of the variety in terms of growth, and the development of the plants was satisfactory. The yield attributing parameters like the number of effective tillers, number of grains per panicle, and the length of panicle were found satisfactory,” the KVK informed in a release, adding, however, that “the damage by birds is found to reduce the production by 10-15 per cent, and in some pockets the infection by blast was observed but was not of much severity.”

“Due to improper levelling of the field, the ripening of the grains is not uniform, but within the next 7-10 days the whole field will be ready for complete harvesting,” it said.