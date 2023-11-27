RGU conducts webinar on Constitution Day

RONO HILLS, 26 Nov: The national securities department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, in collaboration with RGU’s Institute of Distance Education (IDE), organised a webinar on ‘Salient features of Constitution of India and its relevance in present time’ on Sunday to commemorate the Constitution Day.

UP-based University of Allahabad’s Political Science HoD, Professor VK Rai, spoke on “the relevance of the Constitution in real-time,” while Prof Madhurendra Kumar in his speech “revisited the history of the Constitution of India,” the RGU informed in a release.

RGU-IDE Director, Prof Ashan Riddi, dwelt on the “relevance of the Constitution of India,” it said.

A large number of students, scholars, and prominent teachers from different departments and states participated in the webinar, it said.