Demo on road construction with CTB technology

NAMSAI, 27 Nov: “Cement treated base (CTB) technology in rural road development will be a catalyst for holistic and sustainable socioeconomic progress of the state,” said RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam here on Sunday, addressing a workshop on CTB technology, which featured a live demonstration of the technology.

Besides the minister, participants from 14 states and IIT Guwahati (Assam) witnessed the demonstration of the CTB technology for road construction.

National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA) Director General (DG) Amit Sukla advocated adopting new technologies like CTB, “which is a green technology to economize rural road construction with enhanced design.”

A live demonstration of using CTB on a 110-metre patch of the road in Samuguri village in Namsai was made in the presence of the minister, the NRIDA DG, and the NRIDA JD (Tech), to help every state, including Arunachal Pradesh, understand the construction process.

A 380-km-long road will be constructed with the green CTB technology

in the state in the next two years.

IIT Guwahati Professor Dr Anjan Kumar provided technical support for the live demonstration.

The programme was conducted under Mission LiFE for campaigning for green/new technology like CTB.

Among others, the RWD secretary, the CM’s technical adviser, the RWD CE, and NRIDA engineer Kiran Kumar participated in the demo programme.