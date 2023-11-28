State BJP team visits Vijaynagar

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: State BJP president Biyuram Wahge, accompanied by state BJP vice president Junty Singpho, its general secretary Nalong Mize and its secretary Dotum Sora, visited Vijaynagar in Changlang district on Sunday.

On the way to Vijaynagar, Wahge interacted with the party workers in Gandhigram, and urged them to “work sincerely to make the official candidates of the party successful in the coming elections.”

Wahge expressed appreciation for Chief Minister Pema Khandu and local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang “for their strong support and personal commitment for completion of the Miao-Vijaynagar road.”

He enumerated the developmental schemes of the government under the vibrant border village programme, “which,” he said, “will further enhance mobile connectivity and other infrastructures in Vijaynagar.”

Later, Wahge interacted with senior citizens and apprised them of the central and the state governments’ welfare schemes.

In Vijaynagar town, Wahge urged the party workers to “maintain the spirit of patriotism which is ingrained in you as you are descendants of ex-military personnel.”

In response to various appeals made by the locals, he gave assurance that he would “take up the matters with the relevant authorities in the state government,” the party informed in a release.