IEC campaign on responsible waste mgmt

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: In an effort to bring about change in community behaviour towards solid waste disposal, a door-to-door information, education & communication (IEC) campaign on solid waste management was conducted here on Tuesday by NGOs Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

The campaign was aimed at raising awareness with regard to segregation of dry and wet wastes, highlighting their uses and drawbacks.

The NGOs carried out the campaign in Kime Pakka Colony, Abotani Colony, and Chandranagar.

Households and shopkeepers were actively engaged through demonstrations showcasing the identification and segregation of different types of waste at source.

The initiative sought to instill practical knowledge and foster a behavioral shift towards responsible waste management practices.