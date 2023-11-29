Dist-level Subroto Cup Football Tournament begins

GUPS Kakoi beat GUPS Tigdo 4-2 in opening match

DOIMUKH, 28 Nov: The U-17 Junior Boys’ and Girls’ District Level Subroto Cup Football Tournament was kicked off at the Rono ground here on Tuesday.

The opening match was played between Govt Upper Primary School (GUPS) Kakoi and GUPS Tigdo in the boys’ category. The match was won by Kakoi GUPS via penalty shootout by a margin of 4-2 goals.

In total, four matches were played on the day.

In the second match, GSS Banderdewa beat GUPS Dobam 10-0 in the boys’ category.

The third match was played between GSS RGU Complex and GUPS Dobam in the girls’ category, in which the former defeated the latter by 17-0 goals.

The defending district champion in the boys’ section, GHSS Doimukh, defeated GSS RGU Complex 7-0 in the match of the day.

Eighteen teams from different schools of the district are participating in the tournament. The upper primary schools have been allowed to participate in the tournament for the first time.

Former secondary education director Gania Leij, officials of the DDSE office, and teachers and students of the participating schools attended the inaugural ceremony. (DIPRO)