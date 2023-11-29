VBSY to commence on 3 Dec in P/Pare

YUPIA, 28 Nov: The prabhari officer for Papum Pare district, Anand Kumar Jha, reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) at the DC office conference hall here on Tuesday.

The VBSY in Papum Pare will commence on 3 December. During the yatra, the IEC van allotted to the district will travel to all the gram panchayats, creating awareness on centrally-sponsored welfare schemes.

The VBSY is a nationwide outreach initiative aimed at informing and empowering citizens by apprising them of the central government’s flagship schemes.

Jha, who is also the nodal officer for the Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the district, called for coordinated efforts from all the officers to “achieve 100 per cent saturation of the 21 flagship welfare schemes identified by the GoI.”

Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu highlighted the preparations for the VBSY. He also highlighted the IEC van’s routes, and appealed to all to “avail the benefits of the programme.”

The DC directed DPO Lokam Chayu to “form event committees at the panchayat level to ensure successful conduct of the VBSY.”

Members of the VBSY attended the review meeting.

In West Siang district, the VBSY was launched at Old Market (Urban) in headquarters Aalo.

Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage inspected the departmental stalls providing services to different beneficiaries of central flagship programmes, while messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi were screened by an IEC van.

The ‘sankalp pledge’ was administered by UD&H EE H Welley. The programme was organised under the supervision of DPO Marjum Karga.

The VBSY to the gram panchayats of the district will be organised in the coming days.

More than 250 persons benefitted during the launch programme. The health department alone screened more than 234 persons. (DIPRO)