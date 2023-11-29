Legal awareness prog on child abuse

[ Karyir Riba ]

DAMBUK, 28 Nov: A legal awareness programme on fundamental human rights, child abuse, child labour, and gender equality was held under the theme ‘Know your rights and fight for your rights’ at the auditorium here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on Tuesday.

The programme, sponsored by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), was organised by NGO Arunachal Woman and Child Welfare Society (AW&CWS), in collaboration with the LDV district administration.

Advocate Buliya Pulu apprised the gathering of gender equality, while advocate Madan Milli spoke on fundamental human rights. DCPU Protection Officer Ngapi Meto spoke about child abuse and child labour.

APSCW Member Secretary Sangeeta Yirang, ZPC Tony Borang, APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam, AW&CWS chairperson Anisha Apum, Dambuk EAC Olom Panggeng, and Dambuk CDPO Ijum Doye also spoke.

A skit on violence against women was performed by students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya here during the programme.