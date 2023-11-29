TEDC members visit Eaglenest

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 28 Nov: A 15-member team of Lower Subansiri-based Tale Eco Development Committee (TEDC) for Tale Wildlife Sanctuary was on a two-day visit to the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary and the Sinchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR) in West Kameng district, which concluded on Monday.

The team shared information with regard to forming an eco-development committee for the villages on the fringes of the sanctuary, and the benefits such a committee would bring to the fringe villages. Range Forest Officer Yachang Kani presented detailed information on “formation of a community reserve in line of SBVCR.”

The team also visited the office of NGO Garung Tuk and learned about the activities taken up by the NGO in Shergaon.