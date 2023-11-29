Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra prog

BAM, 28 Nov: The West Siang KVK organised a ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at Bam village in Leparada district on Tuesday to spread awareness about the welfare schemes of the central government.

Basar-based ICAR AP Centre Regional Station Head Dr Lobsang Wangchu said that “the yatra aims to deliver essential services and advantages to the farming communities through improved agricultural technologies and other allied subjects.”

He encouraged the farmers to “actively participate in the yatra for the country’s development,” while KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar advised the farmers to ensure “systematic cultivation of crops, so as to get maximum production.”

Assistant Chief Technical Officer (PB) Dr Rita Nongthombam imparted training in cultivation of pea and rapeseed, and spoke on the importance of growing legume crops.

Seeds were later distributed among the farmers.