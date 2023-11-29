Major bureaucratic reshuffle; 58 senior officials assigned new postings

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections due early next year, the Arunachal Pradesh government has assigned new postings to 58 senior officials.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra in an order said that the reshuffling has been effected as per the direction of the Election Commission of India.

Two IAS officers and 56 Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service bureaucrats have been reshuffled for public convenience, the order, issued on Monday, stated.

Health special secretary HP Vivek has been posted as the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner, while education special secretary Ira Singhal has been posted as officer on special duty (OSD) to the state’s chief electoral officer.

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board joint secretary Duly Kamduk has been promoted as additional secretary of the board, while land management & consumer affairs joint secretary BJ Duia has been promoted as additional secretary of the department.

New Delhi Arunachal Bhavan’s deputy resident commissioner Sangeet Dubey has been promoted as additional resident commissioner.

Senior APCS officer Rujjum Rakshap, who was awaiting posting, has been posted as the Lower Siang deputy commissioner, while Itanagar Capital Region additional deputy commissioner Jiken Bomjen has been posted as the Papum Pare deputy commissioner.

Papum Pare deputy commissioner Cheechung Chukhu has been transferred and posted as the DC of Pakke-Kessang.

Tuting additional deputy commissioner Starlie Jamoh has been promoted as civil aviation director, the order stated. (PTI)