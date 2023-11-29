Seju festival of Nah Tagins celebrated in Taksing

[ Karda Natam ]

TAKSING, 28 Nov: Seju festival of the Nah Tagin community was celebrated here in Upper Subansiri district with great vigour from 22 to 28 November.

Three lamas from the Tawang monastery conducted prayers at the Taksing gonpa as part of the celebration.

The Army personnel of the Taksing garrison provided immense support in terms of accommodation, electricity, decorations, and heating facilities. The festival was characterised by fun, frolic, felicity, feasting, prayers, and cultural performances by local artists.

All men and women, dressed in their traditional attire and ornaments, indulged in dancing, singing and merrymaking. The locals sang songs narrating the origin of human creation and evolution, and, along with the soldiers of the Indian Army, prayed to god for peace, good health, wealth, happiness and prosperity for the region.

Taksing is a border village and home to the Nah Tagin community, a sub-tribe of Tagin. The sub-tribe maintains and expresses its sense of joy, harmony and spiritual satiation in the form of Seju festival, which is celebrated in November or December every year.

Seju is an important neo-Buddhist festival of the Nah people, and is celebrated since time immemorial to appease the gods and goddesses for protection against diseases, natural calamities and universal wellbeing. The festival is celebrated every year for seven days and ends on the full moon of the 10th lunar month of the lunar calendar.