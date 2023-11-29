RGU’s 21st annual convocation on 30 Nov

RONO HILLS, 28 Nov: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here is going to conduct its 21st annual convocation on 30 November.

Governor and Chief Rector of RGU, KT Parnaik, along with the Association of Indian Universities’ New Delhi president Prof GD Sharma, the Meghalaya-based University of Science & Technology vice chancellor, as well as the former vice chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya (Chhattisgarh) and Nagaland University will be attending the event.

Of the 7,546 undergraduate applicants, 6,186 students, accounting for 81.98 per cent, passed the undergraduate examination, while a total of 969 applicants, accounting for 62.64 per cent, passed the postgraduate examination in the 2022-2023 academic semester.

Further, a total of 30 candidates (nine males and 21 females) will be awarded gold medals at the undergraduate level, while a total of 38 candidates at the postgraduate level will be awarded gold medals for their outstanding performance.

“Over 1,200 candidates registered for the 21st convocation in order to receive their degree, which is the highest number,” informed a release from the RGU registrar.