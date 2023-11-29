Technology demo on mushroom cultivation

BASAR, 28 Nov: The West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised a ‘demonstration-cum-group discussion on round-the-year oyster mushroom cultivation’ here in Leparada district on Tuesday, in order to help the local mushroom farmers under the KVK’s technology demonstration initiative.

During the programme, the KVK’s Assistant Chief Technical Officer Dr Kangabam Suraj handed over “input items of mushroom cultivation to Gamki Doke Lendo, an unemployed rural youth of Pushi Doke, who has undergone 200 hours of training in mushroom cultivation,” the KVK informed in a release.

A hands-on training programme was also organised at a farmer’s field. This was followed by “a group discussion with farmers in large-scale,” it said.

Dr Suraj highlighted the health benefits of oyster mushroom and income generation through oyster mushroom cultivation. He informed the farmers that November-December is the right time for collection of paddy straws for round-the-year oyster mushroom cultivation.