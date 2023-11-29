Science, social science exhibitions

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: Students exhibited 266 models based on the themes ‘agriculture and organic farming’, ‘resource management’, ‘waste management’, ‘health and cleanliness’, ‘mathematical modelling’, ‘transport and communication’, and ‘robotics working models’ during a school-level science exhibition organised by the VKV Itanagar on Tuesday.

Students also exhibited 147 social science models based on various themes.

Addressing the students on the occasion, guest lecturer Joyir Siram from Rajiv Gandhi Govt Polytechnic advised them to “cultivate creative thinking and practice to retain originality in thinking.”

Retired VKVAP Trust education officer SB Dixit and VKV Principal A Krishnan also spoke.

The exhibitions were coordinated by Manoj Shah and Hemanta Kumar Chetia.