Adopt children legally: Libang to prospective adoptive parents

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Alo Libang urged prospective adoptive parents to take recourse to legal means to adopt children.

He said this during an event held at the state banquet hall here on Wednesday as part of the National Adoption Awareness Month.

Commending the WCD department for carrying out awareness campaigns in all the districts, the minister directed the department to “leave no stone unturned in spreading awareness on legal adoption in every nook and corner of the state.”

Libang also released two short videos on ‘adoption and its punitive provisions’, aimed at promoting adoption and making people aware of legal adoption.

WCD Director TP Loyi in her address said that the National Adoption Month is celebrated in November, and that “awareness on legal adoption is very important and vital for prospective adoptive parents.”

“The department has developed two short videos for awareness purpose, which will also be disseminated to all the districts soon. I appeal to the participants

to create awareness on legal adoption and to avoid illegal adoption, which is punishable,” said Loyi.

ICDS Deputy Director C Tangjang presented a brief on the activities carried out by the WCD department during the month-long celebration at the state and the district levels.

The Central Adoption Resource Authority’s senior professional Nidhi Kataria apprised the participants of the Adoption Regulations-2022, with special focus on the changes in the guidelines.

She informed that “this year, the main focus is adoption of older children,” and advocated “encouraging foster adoption of older children.” Kataria also stressed on providing counselling to prospective adoptive parents to strictly follow the rules and regulations related to adoption.

During the interactive session that followed, members of specialised adoption agencies and prospective adoptive parents discussed issues related to adoption.

Among others, WCD Secretary Mimum Tayeng, Oju Welfare Association chairperson Ratan Anya, Nani Maria Society chairperson Desai Linggi, and Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society president Kani Nada Maling attended the programme.