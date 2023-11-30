Non-working journalists’ cell formed

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: In order to address the problems faced by non-journalist staffers employed in different media houses, both print and digital/electronic, in the state, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) on Wednesday appointed advertising & marketing manager of The Dawnlit Post, Ganga Ram Chetry and The Arunachal Times circulation manager Tarini Sarkar as the convener and the co-convener of the ‘Non-Working Journalists Cell’ (NWJC).

The NWJC will be a dedicated branch of the APUWJ and look into issues concerning the non-journalists, such as job security, basic rights, and safe working atmosphere in their respective media houses.

It will apprise the APUWJ of the issues being faced by the NWJC members.

The NWJC comprises the staffs working in the non-news sections, such as management, marketing, DTP, printing and circulation, of both print and digital/electronic media houses.

The appointment came after a long deliberation on the issues being faced by the non-journalist staffers during a meeting convened by the APUWJ, which was attended by Arunachal Press Club President Dodum Yangfo, Vice President Bengia Ajum and General Secretary Damien Lepcha, and members of the non-journalist staffs at the Arunachal Press Club here on Wednesday.

The APUWJ has sought a separate corpus fund from the state government for the non-journalist staffs, so that they may avail of benefits.