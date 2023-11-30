Awareness prog for extn functionaries

NAMSAI, 29 Nov: The Namsai KVK organised an awareness programme for the extension functionaries of agriculture and allied departments here on Wednesday, covering topics such as natural farming, soil health card, millet cultivation, cross-breeding programme in bovine, and the PM-PRANAM scheme.

During the programme, which was conducted as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the KVK’s plant protection scientist Dr M Sonowal Bora presented a brief on the concept of natural farming and its importance in modern agriculture. She further explained the requirement of soil health cards, which are generated based on soil testing.

Agrometeorologist Dr Bidyapati Ngangom dwelt on the package and practices of millets cultivation and its nutritional prospects, and apprised the participants of the agroment advisory services provided by the KVK, and the mobile apps ‘Meghdoot’ and ‘Damini’.

Animal science specialist Dr BKD Borah highlighted the importance of upgrading the local cattle population through artificial insemination to enhance milk production. He also highlighted the technologies and methodologies introduced by the Namsai KVK “for maximum production in livestock and poultry sector.”

Thirty-two extension functionaries, including ADOs, BTMs and ATMs of Namsai district under the PD-ATMA, attended the programme.