Awareness prog on biodiversity conservation

ZIRO, 29 Nov: A total of 142 students, 21 teachers and three representatives from the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, North East Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC) participated in a two-day awareness programme on biodiversity conservation, organised at Ziro Valley School and the Abyss Institute of Sciences here in Lower Subansiri district on 28 and 29 November, respectively.

During the programme at Ziro Valley School, its trustee Rubu Tadii explained how the Apatani people have participated in biodiversity conservation for ages. At the Abyss Institute of Sciences, its principal spoke about how the Apatani tribe conserves the rich biodiversity, “especially the abundance of medicinal plants,” in Ziro valley.

GBPNIHE-NERC PhD scholar Bishal Kumar Majhi spoke on the theme, ‘Biodiversity round us’ and presented a comprehensive monologue about the various animals coexisting with humans, “ranging from small worms and insects to large mammals and birds,” emphasising their roles in the ecosystems and the wellbeing of humans.

Dr Sarkar and Majhi demonstrated the basic equipment utilised in biodiversity conservation studies. “The students actively engaged with these tools, learning the basic techniques of collecting biological specimens and preservation methods,” the GBPNIHE-NERC informed in a release.