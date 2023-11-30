RMCS foundation day

Traditional handloom, handicrafts outlet inaugurated

ZIRO, 29 Nov: A traditional handloom and handicrafts outlet in DS Commercial Building here was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime during the 5th foundation day celebration of the Ridge Multipurpose Cooperative Society (RMCS) Ltd on Wednesday.

Applauding the venture, the DC said that “the Apatanis are the forerunners of traditional dresses in the state,” and urged the people to “preserve and promote the Apatani traditional dresses.”

Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Society (DRCS) Niklen Lego emphasised on “exploring more market avenues beyond the state, as well,” and gave assurance that the department would render all technical support to such ventures.

RMCS Ltd chairperson Michi Amung highlighted the genesis of the society, and informed that “the RMCS was registered in 2018 with 21 shareholders of likeminded and unemployed tribal women.”

Amung further informed that “the RMCS is actively working in the fields of piggery farming, handloom, agriculture and horticulture, for which the RMCS was awarded the best district cooperative society and won national-level award too.”

The launch function was attended also by AP Rural Bank Branch Manager Bishwajit Doley, panchayat leaders, and others. (DIPRO)