VBSY organised in Tawang, Pangin

TAWANG/PANGIN, 29 Nov: Home Affairs Ministry Additional Secretary Chandrakar Bharti participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) programme at Old Market in Tawang on Wednesday.

Bharti, who is also the state prabhari officer for VBSY, highlighted the nationwide launch of the yatra on 15 November. He also highlighted the goals of the VBSY and SAD camps to provide necessary services to the people through various welfare schemes.

He also highlighted the components of the yatra, including ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubani’, where beneficiaries share their success stories, and ‘Dharti Kahen Pukar Ke’, featuring skits on soil and other pollutions, performed by villagers, using local dialects to convey important messages.

Tawang DC Kanki Darang informed that “the VBSY information, education & communication (IEC) campaign has covered over 20 gram panchayats so far, and will reach all the 87 gram panchayats in Tawang district by January 24, 2024.”

The event included beneficiaries sharing their stories, and skits on soil pollution presented by SHG groups.

The event at Lhoudung and Paigong gram panchayats coincided with the Seva Aapke Dwar camp held at Thupten Choiling Balika Vidyalaya.

The additional secretary interacted with the officials and villagers at the department stalls during the SAD camp.

In Siang district, the IEC van for the VBSY in the district was flagged off from Pangin on Wednesday by Pangin ZPM Oyar Muang, in the presence of HoDs, GBs, PRI members, and others.

The ZPM handed out certificates to over 20 beneficiaries of various centrally-sponsored schemes. He urged the public to “avail all benefits through various government schemes,” and applauded the government “for its endeavour to ensure doorstep governance.”

ADC (i/c) Niyang Pertin informed that the yatra is aimed at taking the welfare and flagship programmes to the doorsteps of the common people, and sought “achievement of saturation of 16 flagship schemes in Pangin subdivision.”

The VBSY is a nationwide campaign to ensure saturation of eligible beneficiaries of flagship schemes in a time-bound manner. It aims to reach the un-reached, disseminate information, generate awareness about flagship programmes, learn from the citizens, and enroll all potential but left-out beneficiaries.

In Lower Dibang Valley, prabhari officer Devesh Gupta inspected the implementation of various centrally-sponsored schemes in the district.

The central official inspected the JJM project in Bomjir and EMRS Dambuk, and interacted with the panchayat leaders, GBs, and the public of Dambuk. He also visited the Anglo-Abor war memorial in Bongal Yapgo.

Earlier, Gupta highlighted the aims and objectives of the VBSY during a coordination meeting in Roing, during which DC Soumya Saurabh informed him about the status of various central and state government flagship schemes in the district. (With inputs from DIPROs)