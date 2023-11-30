RGU organises talk on role of vegetables in maintaining immune system

RONO HILLS, 29 Nov: A special talk on the benefits of consuming fresh vegetables to maintain a robust immune system was organised by the horticulture department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Tuesday.

Dr Ranjit Chatterjee, professor and former head of department of vegetable and spice crops at the Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya, West Bengal, said that vegetables are the treasure-trove of essential nutrients which play a crucial role in maintaining a robust immune system.

“Vitamins such as A, C, and E, along with minerals like zinc and selenium are found in abundance in a variety of vegetables. These nutrients act as powerful antioxidants, helping the body neutralise harmful free radicals and protect cells from damage,” Dr Chatterjee said.

He stressed on “gut health, which is intricately connected to our overall wellbeing, including the strength of our immune system.”

Dr Chatterjee advised the people to opt for locally grown seasonal vegetables for maximum nutritional value.

He spoke also on the importance of the new term ‘microgreens’, due to their concentrated nutrient content.

“They are considered a healthful addition to a balanced diet. They may contribute to overall health and wellness by providing essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants,” he said.

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha acknowledged the intrinsic link between the consumption of vegetables and overall health. He stated that vegetables, with their rich array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, are the cornerstones of a nutritious diet.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam emphasised the importance of consuming varieties of vegetables to ensure a wide spectrum of nutrients.

Agricultural Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang spoke on the importance of including diverse organic vegetables in people’s diet, while Horticulture Department Head Dr Arindam Barman emphasised on the importance of consuming microgreens as a source of nutrients for boosting immunity and overall health.