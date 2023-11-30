Community ecotourism park inaugurated

DIRANG, 29 Nov: A ‘community forest ecotourism park’ on Lhapiak ridge in Chug valley in West Kameng district was inaugurated by the 14th Thegtse Rinpoche on Wednesday.

The park is the result of collaborative efforts of the residents of Chug village, and its primary goal is protection and preservation of the rich flora and fauna of the region, with a dedicated push towards promoting ecotourism.

In a symbolic gesture of environmental consciousness, a statue of Lord Buddha has been erected at the park to serve as a source of inspiration for the local populace, imparting the wisdom of eco-friendly living and dissuading further tree-felling.

The Lapiak ridge boasts a diverse array of plant species, including oak, juniper, blue pine, rhododendron, etc, contributing to the ecological significance of the area.

Thegtse Rinpoche performed a consecration ceremony, emphasising the spiritual aspect of safeguarding forest life and ensuring the wellbeing of the people.

The event was attended by lamas, the villagers, HoDs, and others. (DIPRO)