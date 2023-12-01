Autumn Tea Festival concludes

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 30 Nov: The Siang Tea Industries Ltd, with its office in Oyan in East Siang district, organised its Autumn Tea Festival at the Donyi Polo Tea Estate (DPTE).

The five-day tea festival included quality testing of different specialty teas, training and awareness meetings on tea cultivation, tea garden management, and marketing of tea products.

Attending the inaugural programme of the festival, Tea Board Development Officer from the Itanagar Regional Office, Dibyajyoti Dutta said that “specialty teas produced by tea gardens in Arunachal Pradesh have unique character and high market value.” He advised tea planters and small tea growers to produce different specialty teas for commercial purposes.

“Specialty teas, such as hand-crushed green tea, purple tea, and golden needle tea, produced by the Siang Tea Company, have already occupied a good position in the international market,” Dutta said, and urged the small tea growers to “produce different quality tea to enhance your income.”

Master trainer from Siang Tea Industries, Monuj Kumar, tested the quality of different tea brands on the occasion, while DPTE manager Takur Darang and assistant manager Kaling Moyong outlined the training and workshops planned during the tea festival.

Thirty small tea growers, a tea master, tour operators and guides, and stakeholders of East Siang district participated in the festival, which ended on Thursday.