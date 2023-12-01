Army organises border village outreach event

TUTING, 30 Nov: The Indian Army organised a weeklong event at the Govt Secondary School here in Upper Siang district on Thursday as part of its border village school outreach programme.

The event featured sports, cultural and literary competitions, under the aegis of the 155 Field Regiment (Artillery) unit, from 21 to 30 November.

The event witnessed participation of 20 staffers and 170 students from remote villages of the district. The Army personnel engaged with the students of Class 6 to 12, and inspired them to strive towards fostering knowledge and empowerment of youths.

The children displayed immense competitive spirit. At the end of the competition, all the winners were awarded with prizes, and all the participants were given certificates of participation by the Army.

The staffers and the students of the school lauded the initiative of the Indian Army, and said that such initiatives should be held regularly, so that children from remote areas get better chances to showcase their talents on broader forums.