Encourage medical students to pursue PG in anatomy: CM

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Expressing concern that many postgraduate (PG) seats in the anatomy department of medical education have no takers, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday advocated encouraging medical students and professionals to take up PG course in anatomy.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 70th National Conference (NATCON-’70) and the International Colloquium, organised by TRIHMS under the banner of the Anatomical Society of India (ASI) at the DK Convention Centre here, Khandu underscored the importance of anatomy in medical science.

“Without anatomy, medical science is incomplete. Hence there’s a need to create awareness and encourage medical students to go for its PG courses, so that health service has no dearth of anatomy specialists,” he said.

Khandu also called for “creating awareness on donation of body after death for medical education.”

Observing that TRIHMS, the only medical college in the state, has just 4-5 bodies for anatomy classes, he said that “people must be educated on the great help they will be rendering to medical science by donating bodies after death.”

“People, especially of our state, which is hundred per cent tribal, should be made aware of the enormous amount of service they will be giving for the progress of medical education and research by donating bodies after death,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the ASI “for giving the opportunity to Arunachal Pradesh to host its national-level conference at Itanagar,” Khandu said that, as the chief minister, he takes pride in showcasing the state government’s commitment to advancing medical knowledge and research.

“The fact that it is only the second time in the 70-year history of the ASI that NATCON is being held in the Northeast and first time in Arunachal Pradesh makes the event more significant for us,” he added.

Khandu expressed hope that the conference would serve as a platform for exchange of groundbreaking ideas, fostering collaboration among experts in the field of anatomy.

“Faculty and students of our only medical college will have chance to interact with national and international figures of the subject, who will not only enhance their knowledge but also inspire them to excel in their chosen fields of medical profession,” he said.

With more than 350 faculty delegates from across India and abroad sharing their professional information and knowledge during the conference, Khandu noted that “the event is a great milestone in the field of anatomy, especially for young medical professionals and research scholars.”

“TRIHMS will definitely benefit from technology transfer in the fields of technique of plastination and body preservation, gene technology, and digital learning and training in anatomy and allied sciences,” he observed.

More than 100 scientific papers will be presented during the four-day conference, which also includes an international colloquium. Delegates have come from 10 countries besides India, which are the USA, Denmark, Australia, Russia, South Korea, North Korea, Malaysia, West Indies, Oman and the UAE.

Health Minister Alo Libang was also present on the occasion.

The conference is being hosted by the anatomy department of the TRIHMS, with Prof Naba Bezbaruah as the organising chairman. (CM’s PR Cell)