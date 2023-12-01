Govt approves Arunachal Pradesh Logistics Policy

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: The state cabinet on Thursday approved the formulation of the Arunachal Pradesh Logistics Policy, in alignment with the PM Gati Shakti Framework.

The policy aims to “augment integrated, multi-modal, logistics ecosystem for a developed Arunachal Pradesh 2047.”

Logistics have been a focus sector for the country for some time. In 2021, the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan was launched to provide multimodal connectivity infrastructure to economic zones.

In 2022, the National Logistics Policy was launched, with focus on bringing in efficiency and reducing costs. In the 2022 annual report on Logistics Ease Across Different States, Arunachal was ranked in the ‘aspirer’ category, behind the ‘fast mover’ and ‘achiever’ categories, stating a clear need to have a policy intervention for improvements in the logistics sector.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, took cognisance of the recent improvements in connectivity infrastructure and the growth opportunities it presents.

The policy aims to bring all connectivity projects under one umbrella.

Some of the key projects mentioned in the policy for implementation in a time-bound manner are the Arunachal Frontier Highway from Nafra to Vijaynagar; a special economic zone in Balinong; establishment of nine new industrial areas; upgradation of the Lekhi/Naharlagun interstate bus terminus; warehouse facility for the Itanagar Capital Region in Chimpu; and a logistics hub in Namsai, which is already proposed for financing under the PM Gati Shakti scheme.

The cabinet also reviewed the progress of 12 flagship schemes of the central government, which are aimed to be saturated by March 2024.

The schemes reviewed by the cabinet were soil health card, kisan credit card, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Svamitva, Ayushman Bharat, SvaNidhi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). (CM’s PR Cell)