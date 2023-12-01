Team for badminton c’ship flagged off

TAWANG, 30 Nov: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang and Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) secretary-general Namgey Tsering on Thursday flagged off the players of the Tawang Badminton Association (TBA) who will be participating in the 11th Greater Kameng Badminton Championship, to be held in Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district.

Earlier, Tsering advised the players to be disciplined and participate in the tournament with sportsmanship. “One should try to win the game as well as others’ hearts by showing discipline and good behaviour,” he said.

The DC on his part expressed hope that “Tawang will regain its championship in Greater Kameng Tournament this time.”

“Participation is important, but at the same time, the players should put more efforts and try to win the game,” he added.

TBA executive member Dr Rinchin Neema presented the TBA jersey to the DC, the MMT secretary, and other guests. (DIPRO)