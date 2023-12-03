Certification prog for ROs, AROs underway

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: A five-day certification pro-gramme, being organised by the state’s chief electoral office (CEO), is underway at the DK Convention Centre here.

Ten national-level master trainers are training the returning officers (RO) and the assistant returning officers (ARO) of the assembly constituencies, and the AROs of the Parliamentary constituencies.

“The programme is being conducted in two phases – from 28 November to 2 December, and from 4 December to 8 December,” the CEO informed in a release.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Shania Kayem Mize is monitoring the programme.

The elections in Arunachal are scheduled to be held in 2024.