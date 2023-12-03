VBSY IEC vans flagged off

YINGKIONG, 2 Dec: Upper Siang DC Hage Lailiang flagged off the information, education & communication (IEC) van under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) for the rural areas of the district from the circuit house here on Saturday, in the presence of officers and staffers.

The IEC activities started at Gette and Pugging gram panchayats on Saturday. Various departments, such as WCD, fishery, industries, ArSLM, medical, banks, etc, conducted outreach camps alongside the VBSY, and people in large numbers thronged camp.

Block Development Officer Nani Taka distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of the PMMVY, while the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes shared their personal experiences.

The IEC van will travel to many more interior gram panchayats of the district to deliver its services and to generate awareness regarding the central government’s welfare schemes and policies to achieve 100 per cent saturation, with the support of the district administration and the line departments.

The VBSY was launched in Leparada district also on Saturday. The campaign will cover all the 54 gram panchayats of the district in phases.

In Tirap district, the VBSY was launched by the district administration at the Govt Secondary School in Thinsa village.

Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh flagged off the VBSY IEC van, and appealed to all 69 GPCs of the district to “collaborate with the line departments during the campaign.”

Tirap DC Hento Karga also spoke. (With DIPRO input)