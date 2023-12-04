Mein receives CSBAS Award

DIBRUGARH, 3 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein was honoured with the Chaulung Sukapha Bor Asom Samannay (CSBAS) Award by the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad at Tiloi Nagar here in Assam on Saturday.

The award was given to him during the 9th annual Central Sukapha Divas – a significant event organised by the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, in collaboration with the Moran subdivision office and Moran-based regional committees.

The event, which was organised at the Moran Tiloy Gramya Bazaar playground, brought together several dignitaries to celebrate the historical figure Chaulung Sukapha.

Mein in his address acknowledged “the profound significance of the award,” and said that the event served as a reminder of the historical significance of Chaulung Sukapha’s contributions and the enduring spirit of unity in Assam.

He expressed optimism that the legacy of unity and cultural richness would continue to guide and inspire the people of Assam as well as Arunachal Pradesh.

Chaulung Sukapha, the first king of the Ahom dynasty, played a pivotal role in laying the foundation of Assam. His legacy is marked by the principles of peace, prosperity, goodwill, and mutual respect among diverse ethnic groups.

The programme was attended by, among others, union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Moran MLA Jogen Mohan. (DCM’s PR Cell)