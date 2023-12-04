Teki seeks release of kidnapped village chief, GB

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: The Arunachal Christian Forum’s (ACF) former president Toko Teki has appealed for safe release of the chief of Chop village and the gaon bura (GB) who were kidnapped by the NSCN (K-YA) from Longding district on 28 November.

Village chief Chingsen Wangham and GB Chopkhu Gangsa were allegedly kidnapped by the militants as they didn’t pay ‘house tax’ of Rs 50,000.

Appealing to the armed group to not harass poor and rural people, Teki said that he would help “manage the amount.”

Expressing serious concern over rising incidents of kidnapping by armed militant groups for ransom in Longding district, he urged the political leaders, the district administration and church leaders to discuss with the rebel group to bring about peace in the district.

Stating that some political leaders had earlier used the armed militants for gaining political mileage in Tirap district, Teki appealed to the political leaders to refrain from such activities.

The church leader opined that the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum, in coordination with the local public and church leaders, ought to hold discussions with the underground groups, in order to bring peace in the region.

He appealed to the NSCN (K-YA) leadership and its district and area commanders to protect the lives and rights of the poor people of the Wancho, Nocte, Tangsa and Ollo belts, let them live in peace, and help them to prosper and become better human beings.

“We should not encourage bloodshed,” Teki said, and appealed to the NSCN (K-YA) leaders to ask their local commanders to “exercise restraint and maintain discipline.”

He also appealed to the chief minister and the home minister to do their part in maintaining law and order in the district.