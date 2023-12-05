Buddha statue unveiled

[ Prem Chetry ]

RUPA, 4 Dec: A 23-foot-tall marble Buddha statue installed by Gyapton Cultural Centre (GCC) was unveiled by NEDFi Chairman and Managing Director PVSLN Murty at Siddhartha Park, around 1.5 km from here in West Kameng district on Monday.

The monolith white marble, which was brought from Alwar district, was carved in Jaipur, Rajasthan by Swastik Marbles with a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

The unveiling ceremony was initiated by Yeshi Tenzin Lama of Rupa monastery.

The prorgamme was attended by GCC chief patron and former minister DK Thongdok, Dikshi Hydro Electric Project [Rupa] managing director AL Nagaraju, Zilla Parishad Member ZPM Karma Dorjee Thongdok, GBs, and public.