GHCIPBBA celebrates Advocates Day

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: The Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench Bar Association (GHCIPBBA) celebrated Advocate’s Day and organised its annual sports meet on 3 December to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first president and distinguished legal luminary Dr Rajendra Prasad.

The programme was attended by, among others, Arunachal Pradesh Advocate General Indraneel Choudhary, who commended the members of the bar for their exceptional professionalism.

“The association felicitated Choudhary for his outstanding contributions. GHCIPBBA Vice President Kani Nada Maling presented the honour on behalf of the association,” it said in a release.

GHCIPBBA General Secretary Uttam Bori and its Sports Secretary Tar Torum also spoke.