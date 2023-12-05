Moyong inaugurates free ENT surgery camp at BPGH

PASIGHAT, 4 Dec: A three-day free ENT surgery camp was inaugurated at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district by Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong on Monday.

The camp is being conducted by specialist doctors from MENTS Hospital, Bengaluru in association with Vivekananda Kendra, Arunjyoti and doctors/staff of BPGH.

About 20 free ENT surgeries is planned to be conducted during the camp, including OPD services. This is the second such camp being organized at BPGH.

Last year, similar camps were held at the hospital wherein 19 free surgeries were performed.

The inaugural function was also attended by Medical Superintendent Dr YR Darang, doctors and staff members of the hospital, Dr Pradeep Kumar from MENTS and his team comprising six ENT surgeons, anesthetists, representatives of Vivekananda Kendra Arunjyoti including Nagar Sanchalak VKV retired Air Force officer Captain Mohonto Panging Pao. (DIPRO)