Ngandam reviews progress of works under PMGSY

ZIRO, 4 Dec: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam reviewed the progress of various works under PMGSY in Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts during a meeting at the district secretariat here in Lower Subansiri on Monday.

The ministers commended the hard work of the engineers and contractors, who had been hard pressed to complete all the ongoing PMGSY works by March, 2024. He advised all the stakeholders to work out a feasible working plan to ensure completion of the balance stretch of road works within the stipulated time.

An interaction session was also held between the executing agency and the contractors to motivate and boost the morale of the contractors for early completion of the remaining works.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, RWD Secretary Nitu Tsering Glow, DC Bamin Nime, PMGSY Chief Engineer Nyai Rigia and RWD engineers of all the five districts and contractors. ((DIPRO)