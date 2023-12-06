Training progs on kiwi farming, processing

RAGA, 5 Dec: A series of training programmes on ‘kiwi farming and processing techniques’ were organised at Raga, Gaa-Chimir, Godak and Jigi villages in Kamle district, which have been identified as potential areas for kiwi cultivation.

The training programmes, inaugurated by District Horticulture Officer Komri Murtem, were aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of the rural farmers, so that they can take up kiwi farming as a subsidiary occupation.

The programmes saw the participation of renowned experts in the field, including Sub-DHO from Ziro (L/Subansiri) Tasso Yallu, Raga Horticulture Development Officer Pura Obing, Upper Subansiri DHO Taw Papu, and scientist in-charge of Ziro-based Kiwi Research & Development Centre (KRDC), Tape Gab.

The training, which was held from 23 November to 5 December, covered various aspects of kiwi farming. The participants were educated on land preparation, planting techniques, efficient irrigation methods, pest and disease management, and appropriate harvesting practices. They were also instructed on post-harvest handling and processing techniques to maintain the quality and shelf-life of kiwis.

The training programmes involved a practical approach, allowing the participants to engage actively in hands-on training sessions. They learned essential skills like pruning kiwi vines, applying fertilisers correctly, and identifying common diseases and pests.

Additionally, demonstrations were presented on suitable packing, storage, and transportation methods to ensure that the harvested kiwis are preserved correctly.

The programme was sponsored by the Central Citrus Station – National Institute of Agricultural Marketing (CCS-NIAM), with the KRDC playing an important part in it. The training was imparted by CCS-NIAM Research Officer Deekshith and KRDC coordinator Guchi Deepen. (DIPR)