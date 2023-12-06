ADC calls for checking shops under COTPA

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: Itanagar ADC Shweta Nagarkoti on Tuesday urged the officers concerned to carry out checking drives under the Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) at shops, particularly those situated near educational institutions, in Itanagar.

During a meeting at her office here, the ADC asked DMO Dr Mandip Perme to “direct the ICR DTCC’s flying squad to schedule a timetable for strict implementation of the COTPA.”

She asked the DMO and the officers concerned to “work in coordination with one another,” and assured them of all support from the administration.

Highlighting the need to control illegal activities like earth-cutting, illegal sale of IMFLs, the drug menace, liquor shops and bars running beyond the permitted time, shops in operation without licence, gambling, ILP, etc, the ADC asked the police to “remain alert and carry out regular checking drives.”

She also asked the police to ensure that the liquor shops and bars adhere to the timings set by the DA.

Itanagar Police Station OC K Yangfo informed that the police are carrying out regular checking, “including night patrolling,” and assured to intensify the checking drives.

The ADC said that, “as it is not possible to stop such activities at once, we should cooperate with one another in working out modalities which would help in controlling such activities, eventually leading to a safe, secure and clean Itanagar.” (DIPRO)