KCC coverage for fish farmers to be given impetus: Commissioner

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: Fisheries Commissioner Saugat Biswas in a meeting with all the deputy commissioners and district fisheries officers here recently informed that “kisan credit cards (KCC) for fish farmers will be given impetus in a mission mode in all districts of Arunachal Pradesh.”

During the meeting, which was convened as part of the ongoing nationwide KCC campaign, spanning from 1 May, 2023 to 31 March, 2024, and the special Ghar-Ghar KCC Abhiyan, active from 1 October to 31 December, 2023, district-wise evaluation of the progress made under the scheme during the current financial year was done.

The commissioner, expressing commitment to ensure success of the KCC-fisheries programme, highlighted the need for “an accelerated pace of progress.” He called upon the DCs and other stakeholders to “redouble your efforts to achieve the saturation of all eligible fishers and fish farmers, in alignment with district-wise targets.”

He further urged the DCs to conduct separate meetings with branch managers of all the banks, the lead district managers, and the district fishery development officers.

The fisheries director, the KCC DDF-cum-nodal officers, the fishery undersecretary, the NABARD general manager, the state-level bankers’ committee’s convener, and officers of the fisheries directorate attended the meeting.