Union seeks doctor for Riga PHC

RAGA, 5 Dec: Informing that the primary health centre (PHC) in Riga in East Siang district has been without a doctor since 30 July last year, the Magong-Banggo Students Union (MBSU) has appealed to the health & family welfare minister to initiate step to ensure posting of a doctor to the PHC before the end of this month.

In a representation dated 4 December, addressed to the minister, the MBSU had informed that the Riga PHC is the lone health facility for around 6,000 people from villages like Riga, Pangkang-Kumku, Pangkang-Jorkong, Sitang and Parong, besides Pegging Bote town.

“Due to the absence of a doctor at Riga PHC, the public of Peging Bote town, Riga, Pangkang-Kumku, Pangkang-Jorkong, Sitang and Parong villages are facing a lot of problems since 30 July last year.

Even for a minor operation, patients have to go to Yingkiong, Boleng, Aalo, Pasighat, etc, for treatment, resulting in extra financial burden on transportation, particularly during the rainy season,” the MBSU stated.

Further, claiming “inaction by the ministry concerned despite repeated pleas from panchayat members, local MLA and students’ union on the said issue,” the MBSU threatened to launch a series of democratic movements from the second week of January 2024 if its demand is not met.