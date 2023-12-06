ICR admin stops illegal earth-cutting

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: A team of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration, led by Itanagar ADC Shweta Nagarkoti and EAC Khoda Lasa, stopped illegal earth-cutting that was being carried out near the police headquarters, outside the boundary of the Geological Survey of India office, at Monday midnight.

The ADC informed that the person concerned has been served a notice to not carry out further earth-cutting. She also appealed to the other residents to avoid indulging in such activities.

“Any information regarding such illegal activities can be informed through the helpline number of DC office @ 8730-977604, or can be placed at the Itanagar deputy commissioner’s grievance redressal page at itanagar.nic.in @ https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfkRRDczkOt5cNuTtVtnvMOsIfKcmmMLl32rL1bxj4L74Uplw/viewform,” the ADC said, and added that “the identity of the informer will be kept confidential.” (DIPRO)