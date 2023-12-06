World Soil Day celebrated

CHIMPU, 5 Dec: The soil science & water conservation unit of the capital region rural works department (RWD) celebrated the World Soil Day at the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired here on Tuesday.

During the programme, the department’s Soil Science & Water Conservation Director Joram Puppa unveiled a mural painted by the students on this year’s theme, ‘Soil and water: A source of life’.

The director, who also visited the school’s classrooms and paper cycling units, appealed to the students and the teachers to “pledge to conserve invaluable resources, including soil,” adding that “nothing sustains without soil and water.”

Puppa said that “the soil science and water conservation unit of the department is mainly focusing on lands that are productive, be it in agriculture, horticulture, veterinary, or fisheries.”

He opined that the district administration should prepare a master plan to address the degradation of land and mountains, “focusing on illegal earth-cutting.”

The school’s children presented a group dance, solo dance, and yoga, and a skit on deforestation and conservation of wildlife and forests.

The school had earlier held painting, mural, and extempore speech competitions.

Senia Bodo won the first prize in the painting competition, followed by Lindum Tana and Bengia Rajput in second and third place, respectively.

Nineteen students were involved in the mural painting.

In the extempore speech competition, Angel Diven received the first prize, with Biri Aja and Bamang Yade standing second and third, respectively.

The event was attended also by Pasighat (E/Siang) RWD Soil & Water Conservation Officer Gode Siram.

In Pasighat, the East Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) celebrated the World Soil Day with the farmers of Rani and Silluk villages and service trainees from the horticulture department.

Fifty-four farmers attended the programme, during which KVK Head (i/c) Dr SM Hussain highlighted the importance of the day, while CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika advised the farmers to adopt integrated nutrient management practices, CHF Agronomy Head Dr P Debnath spoke about the significance of maintaining the quality of soil, and KVK scientist Dr Toge Riba delivered a lecture on healthy cultivation practices.

Soil health cards were later distributed to the farmers.

The West Siang KVK celebrated the day at Nyodu village in Leparada district.

KKV Head Dr Manoj Kumar highlighted soil management practices such as minimum tillage, crop rotation, organic matter addition and cover cropping to improve soil health, reduce erosion and pollution, and scientist Dr Kangabam Suraj spoke on the relationship between soil and water to ensure sustainable agricultural practices.

Thirty-eight farmers and 12 BSc final year agriculture students participated in the programme, which concluded with distribution of soil health cards to the farmers.

The Namsai KVK also celebrated the day. Speakers included KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua, animal science expert Dr Binod Dutta Borah, and plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora.

Forty-five farmers, farmwomen and SHGs’ members participated in the programme, during which soil health cards were issued to 14 farmers.

In Upper Subansiri district, 49 farmers from Maro and surrounding villages participated in the World Soil Day celebration organised by the KVK.

Soil science expert Nyape Bam apprised the participants of the importance of the day and its theme.

A video titled ‘Healthy soil: The foundation of healthy food and a better environment’ was screened for the participants. The programme also included a demonstration on soil sampling.

The agriculture department of Jollang-based Himalayan University (HU) also celebrated the World Soil Day.

While registrar Prabh Mohan Singh spoke on the topic ‘Threats or challenges for Arunachal soil: How can a farmer improve the yield?’, agriculture HoD Dr Raja Husain apprised the students of the basic properties of soil, and soil health management system.

Dr Husain also focused on agri-entrepreneurship, and said that “students and farmers can start a setup for agribusiness which increases income and leads to developing the rural society of the country.”

HU agriculture faculty member Dr Kasinam Doruk delivered a talk on soil fertility, while another member of the faculty, Dr Sonbeer Chack, elaborated the application of essential plant nutrients and their role in plants’ growth and development.

A total of 100 BSc and MSc agriculture students, besides HoDs and faculties’ members, participated in the event, the university informed in a release.