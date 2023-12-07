Union official visits 26 villages in Anjaw

HAWAI, 6 Dec: Union Women & Child Development (WCD) Additional Secretary Sanjeev Chadha visited 26 ‘vibrant’ villages in Metengliang and Chaglagam circles of Anjaw district recently.

During his visit, he took stock of bottlenecks such as poor telecommunication, transportation and road connectivity, and the need for a market for the local farmers.

He also visited the anganwadi centres which need to be upgraded from ‘mini’ to ‘sakskam’ anganwadi centres.

In Chaglagam circle headquarters, he interacted with the ZPM, GPCs, GPMs, GBs, members of women SHGs, and others, and enquired about the benefits under the PMAY (G), PMUY, PMJAY, PMGKAY, etc, being

provided to the beneficiaries by the central government.

He also interacted with the officers of the 9th Madras Regiment and the 25th Bn ITBP, and launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from there.

Later, he interacted with the HoDs, particularly those of the line departments linked with the development of vibrant villages in Hayuliang, and took stock of the latest developmental activities being carried out in the border area.

Chadha stressed on marketing local horticulture produces like large cardamom, kiwi, orange and pineapple through the farmer-producer organisation (FPO) and the farmers’ cooperative society “to earn maximum benefits.”

During his interaction with the HoDs, he stressed on “proper implementation of the child care institution, one-stop centre, saksham anganwadi centre, and FPO.”

Chadha was accompanied by Anjaw DC Talo Jerang, Chaglagam ZPM Mailu Tega, DPDO PD Dakli Gara, Chaglongam CO James Dado, and Chaglongam CDPO Bawen Appa. (DIPRO)