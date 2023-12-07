Arunachal’s Devi Dada receives certificate in rafting, kayaking from IRF

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: In a major achievement for the state, Devi Dada of Arunachal Pradesh has become the first from the state to receive certification as rafting and kayaking guide from the International Rafting Federation (IRF), which is the official world rafting governing body.

She got her Level 3 certification during the IRF guide, training & education (GTE) course held at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

Hailing from remote Dada village of East Kameng district, Devi Dada works as an assistant instructor with the Wet N Wild Explorations, a Leh (Ladakh)-based adventure company.

She also works as a kayaking and rafting guide on the Ganga river in Rishikesh when the rafting season is closed in Ladakh in winter. She has received an international official invitation to work in France for Season 2024, but she has opted to go there in the 2025 season, after gaining further experience. At present, she is exploring the Siang river with her guide and trainer Tsering Chotak, who also owns Wet N Wild Explorations.

Talking to this daily over the phone, Dada expressed happiness over getting certification from the IRF. “I mostly work in the rivers of Ladakh, like Zanskar and Indus. I started to take this field seriously from 2022 onwards. Since then, I have not looked back. But I continue to pursue my studies too,” said Dada.

She also credited her teacher Tsering Chotak for imparting her knowledge, and said that his guidance benefitted her.