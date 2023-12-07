Assam cabinet approves projects vital to C’lang

[ Pisi Zauing ]

TINSUKIA, 6 Dec: During a cabinet meeting held last Friday, the Assam government approved nearly Rs 100-crore worth of welfare projects in various parts of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts.

A few welfare projects in Tinsukia district are very vital to neighbouring Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

One of the projects approved by the cabinet is development and strengthening of the road from Margherita to the Namdang police check gate, spanning 8 kms, connecting with Changlang district headquarters.

Owing to the deteriorating condition of the Margherita-Changlang road on the

Assam side, the commuters taking the route have been experiencing problems of varied magnitudes for the last couple of years. However, with the approval, the people of Changlang district can now hope for early redressal of their long-felt predicament. But whether the executing agency entrusted with the task of developing the road in question will sincerely execute the work, or if the past precedent of misusing funds will be replicated, remains to be seen.

The cabinet also approved funds for renovation and development of another significant road from Margherita to the Namtok police check gate, bordering Changlang district.

Namtok is an administrative circle and an important constituent of the Changlang North constituency. It is rich in coal, timber, tea, boulders, and other minerals. Trucks and other heavy machineries are regularly engaged by contractors to transport these resources to Assam, resulting in destruction of the road.

Renovation of the road will bring solace to the people of Namtok circle.

The cabinet also approved funds for construction of the Jagun Kotha Sema-Tekeri Brahmajan road with a bridge over the Buridehing river, under the Margherita LAC. The area also shares boundary with Changlang district.