ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has taken suo moto cognisance of the mysterious death of a 24-year-old woman in Aalo, West Siang district.

The commission has requested the West Siang SP to conduct a fair investigation, in order to deliver justice to the deceased. It further requested the public to “maintain peace and cooperate with the police for free and fair investigation of the case.”