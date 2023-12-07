Guv extends Armed Forces Flag Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the members of the Indian armed forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day, and expressed hope that the day would “further reinforce the goodwill of the people of our country towards our brave armed forces personnel.”

“In honour of the men in uniform who valiantly fought for the defence of the nation and made the supreme sacrifice, starting in 1949, 7th December is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country,” he said, and added that “this day calls for offering our gratitude to the brave and gallant heroes from the armed forces, who, fighting the enemies of the nation, put their lives at risk for our sake.”

“It provides us an opportunity to discharge our obligation of looking after the families of the martyrs, disabled comrades-in-arms and the veer naris,” he said, and appealed to the people of the state to “generously contribute towards their cause.”

“On this day, let us remember, recall and express our gratitude to the retired and serving armed forces personnel of our Army, Navy and Air Force for their unmatched valour and sacrifice. I call upon the young generation to take inspiration from the prowess and patriotism of our martyrs,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)