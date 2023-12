Bomdila (W/Kameng)-based Kunzang Choekhor Ling monastery’s Trulku Namdrol Legrab Rinpoche donated an oxygen concentrator to the Rupa CHC on Wednesday, in the presence of former minister DK Thongdok, ZPM Karma Dorjee Thongdok, GPC Dorjee Dema Thongdok, and members of the Tukpen Village Council. – Prem Chetry