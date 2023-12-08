Centre sanctions Rs 625.61 cr for Tato-Mongong road

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 625.61 crore for the construction of a strategically important road in Shi-Yomi district.

The 53.04-km Tato-Monigong road will ensure all-weather connectivity to the India-China border and ensure socioeconomic development in the region.

Taking to X, union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “In Arunachal Pradesh, an allocation of Rs 625.61 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of an intermediate lane road with hard shoulders, spanning 53.04 kilometers from Tato to Monigong section of National Highway 913, also known as the Frontier Highway.”

“This strategically significant road will ensure all-weather connectivity to the Sino-India border, fostering socioeconomic development in the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

Expressing delight, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that “the state is blessed to be at the forefront of infrastructural transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that the stretch “will play a key role in enhancing connectivity, promoting economic growth and ensuring the security of border areas.” (PTI)