10 arrested as ‘preventive measure’, released later

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: The Itanagar police arrested 10 persons on Wednesday night as a ‘preventive measure’, and later set them free after producing them before the magistrate.

In a press communique, the police informed that, during night patrolling in the Raj Bhavan area, the police arrested 10 persons who were loitering between the Raj Bhavan and the bungalow of the governor’s secretary at such time of the night.

The police claimed that the arrestees were consuming alcohol. “They were taken into police custody as proper examination was required to ascertain their movement in a sensitive area at odd hours,” the police said.

Medical examination was done on the arrestees and they were produced before the magistrate. The police team also seized a Maruti Alto car and a motorcycle from the area.

“All the preventive arrestees were produced before the executive magistrate and later released for bond u/s 151 and U/S 107 CrPC,” the police informed.

“Subsequently, we conducted patrolling and apprehended five persons who were loitering without any apparent purpose. Upon interrogation, they said that they regularly visit the area and consume alcohol there,” said Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi.

“We have received a number of complaints from the governor’s secretary that some miscreants often create nuisance in the Raj Bhavan area by consuming alcohol, which poses a threat to public safety and also raises concern for the security of the Raj Bhavan. At large, it adversely affects the conducive environment of the Raj Bhavan,” the SDPO said.